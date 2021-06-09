Raith Rovers Women start the season with a win

Rebecca Mowbray celebrates after opening the scoring

A frantic start saw Buchan have the upper hand in the opening exchanges and it took Raith 10 minutes or so to settle into the game.

A blow was dealt midway through the first half with central defender Simpson suffering a knee injury, but as the half progressed it was Raith who were looking to be the more dangerous team going forward with Rattray, Yeaman and Donaldson all having efforts denied by the goalkeeper.

Rickilee Innes was also inches away from latching onto the end of a Donaldson cross.

The deadline was broken seconds before half time though and it was Raith with the goal.

A corner from the right was only partially cleared to the edge of the box where Rebecca Mowbray stepped up to fire a low shot home from 20 yards for her first senior goal.

Changes were made at half time and fresh legs were brought on as the sun continued to shine, but it was Buchan who started the brighter and quickly found an equaliser, scoring via the underside of the crossbar from just inside the box.

Raith continued to press again, and won a few corners and free kicks, and the Buchan defence stood firm, however it was a set play that saw Raith took the lead on the 60th minute.

A low Spry corner found Penman, who swivelled on the ball and found the net from 10 yards.

Buchan weren’t beaten though and continued to ask questions of the Raith defence with goalkeeper Hunter making some saves, and the crossbar coming to Raith’s rescue.

With Buchan pushing forward, they were vulnerable on the counter attack, and Katie Robertson, who had come on to make her senior debut, was unlucky not to take advantage on a couple of occasions.

A hard-working display saw the points stay in Kirkcaldy though as Raith started the season with a win.