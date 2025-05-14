Raith Rovers: Work on new pitch at Stark's Park 'could start this summer'

Raith Rovers' artificial pitch at Starks Park was laid in summer 2018 (Pic by Craig Brown/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers have announced ambitious plans to resurface the Stark’s Park pitch, with work on relaying the 3G surface potentially starting this summer.

A Raith Rovers statement read: “One of our biggest upcoming expenses is relaying the surface at Stark's Park, as the current pitch nears the end of its lifespan.

"Returning to grass isn't feasible at this stage, particularly while we await clarity on Premiership pitch rules.

"A plastic surface remains essential – both for our community work and for generating income through pitch hire. We hope to confirm grant support soon, and work could begin as early as this summer.

"A new surface will allow us to generate more non-matchday income from pitch hire. We're also exploring new partnerships and creative ways to increase revenue from the pitch.”

Raith’s plans to implement a new synthetic surface at their Kirkcaldy ground come despite the fact that, as things stand, artificial pitches in the top flight are banned from the beginning of season 2026-27, after a vote by Scottish Premiership clubs.

This would mean that, should Raith gain promotion to the top flight next term, they would face the prospect of having to dig up the pitch again and replace it with grass.

However, it has been reported in the national press that the Kirkcaldy outfit, along with Falkirk, Livingston, Airdrieonians, Hamilton Accies, Queen of the South and Cove Rangers, are campaigning against the ban of artificial surfaces in the Scottish top flight and are threatening a legal battle with the SPFL over the issue.