Raith Rovers youngster Dylan Tait ‘buzzing’ after starring in derby win

Much of the attention this season has been on Raith Rovers up and coming striker Kieron Bowie, and rightfully so given his impact at just 17.

However, based on the performance of Dylan Tait on Saturday, the midfielder could be the next youngster to cement his place in the Kirkcaldy side.

The recently turned 18-year-old was a star performer in the 5-3 derby win over East Fife, capping it off with his first senior goal. Tait has had glimpses of first team action this season, earning his first start in the 2-0 win over Challenge Cup over Falkirk, while his Bayview appearance was his third start in the league.

Having shown what he can do in such a crunch match, the teenager is sure to be given more opportunities in the second half of the season.

“I thought I did well,” he beamed afterwards. “It was a hard game to come back into, but I thought the boys did well.

“We dug it out and it was good to score my first goal.

“I only found out I was playing at half past one when the gaffer put the team on the board.

“It was weird, because I wasn’t expecting to play. When I saw my name I was just buzzing and focusing on playing.

“I was just trying to do my best for team but adding a goal just makes it a bit more special, and what a game to do it in.”

Tait is certainly not short on confidence with his assured post-match interview demeanour as impressive as his display on the park.

“You need to believe you’re good enough, or else you won’t be,” he said

“If the gaffer puts you out there he believes you’re good enough to make an impact on the game.

“I thought we started well and took control of the game.

“We were winning a lot of first and second balls and that gave us a platform to build on to win the game.”

Tait is hoping to secure a regular place in the starting 11 but appreciates that he faces tough competition for the central midfield berth.

“It’s hard because the midfield has quality players in it,” he said.

“We have boys like Lewis Vaughan, who’s injured just now, Tony Dingwall, Ross Matthews, Brad Spencer and Regan Hendry, so it’s probably the hardest position to play when you’ve got that competition in front of you.

“Rosco is out just now so I’m just trying to stake a claim and do my best for the team.”

Tait also enjoyed playing alongside Spencer and Hendry in a midfield three.

“They are two good players to play with, and two players I can learn from,” he added.

“They are both brilliant footballers, and they’re both good at the other side of the game as well.

“They helped me through the game, and as long as I can keep playing with them, it will help me.”

Having initially been on the books at Partick Thistle before moving to the Fife Elite Academy, Tait signed for Raith back in January - on the same day as Bowie - and is currently on a contract until June 2021.