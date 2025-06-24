Raith Rovers: Youngsters with combined age of just 36 commit until summer 2026

Callum Hannah (left) and Logan Raeside have signed until summer 2026 (Pic by Raith Rovers)

Two youngsters with a combined age of only 36 have both committed their immediate futures to Raith Rovers.

The Stark’s Park club announced on Saturday that 20-year-old left-back Callum Hannah – who has been with the club since leaving Kirkcaldy & Dysart in May 2023 – had signed a one-year contract extension, while Raith Rovers Community Club midfielder Logan Raeside, 16, had also penned a deal with the first team until summer 2026.

On retaining Hannah – who has had loan spells at Albion Rovers, Montrose and Clyde in the past couple of years – Raith posted online: “A die-hard Rovers supporter and highly rated young talent, Callum is also a Scottish Schools internationalist.

"He started playing football at four-years-old for Thornton Locos and at age 11 signed for Fife Elite.

Callum Hannah (right) in action for Montrose last season (Pic Phoenix Photography)

"After spending six years there, he then joined Dunfermline Athletic as a pro-youth before securing first team football with Kirkcaldy & Dysart in January 2023.

"Despite not featuring regularly for the first team, Callum has consistently shown his ability and potential in training and his loan spells.

"Callum remains the fastest player in the team, as well as one of the fittest.

"His athleticism, confidence on the ball, drive and determination all make him a hugely valuable asset to Barry Robson’s squad and we look forward to seeing what this season has in store.

"Delighted to have you on board, Callum.”

And Raeside, who becomes just the second player to join the first team from Raith Rovers Community Club, is a local Kirkcaldy boy and huge Rovers fan.

Raith posted: “This is a fantastic achievement for both Logan and the pathway the Community Club continues to provide.

"A lifelong football fan, Logan began playing at the age of five after being introduced to the game by his dad.

"His early years were spent at Burntisland Shipyard before progressing through the youth ranks at Fife Elite, Dunfermline Athletic and Livingston.

"Logan joined the Raith Rovers Community Club in the summer of 2024, and his talent, work ethic, and positive attitude quickly stood out.

"His progress was rewarded with the opportunity to train with the first team towards the end of last season, where he continued to impress the coaching staff.

"A central midfielder with real energy and composure, Logan is comfortable in possession and always eager to get on the ball, qualities that have become key aspects of his game.

"Footballing pedigree runs in the family, with Logan’s uncle being Robbie Raeside, a familiar name to Rovers fans, having played 83 times for us between 1990 and 1996.

"Welcome to the first team, Logan.”