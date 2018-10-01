"A real joy to watch" - Raith fans react to 5-1 victory at Dumbarton

Raith Rovers fans have been responding to the 5-1 away victory over Dumbarton on social media.

It was the first match of John McGlynn's second spell in charge of the Kirkcaldy club, and he could not have wished for a better start.

Raith were a goal up inside 30 seconds, 4-0 to the good by half-time, with a late fifth putting the icing on the cake after Dumbarton had pulled a goal back.

It has provided a lift to supporters who had been left disappointed by recent results following the resignation of Barry Smith.

Many fans were not only pleased with the win, but also the style of play.

Mark Westwater (@MarkWester) tweeted: "First time for ages I've seen Rovers keep the ball on the deck and play passing football. A real joy to watch."

Grant Rolland‏ (@GrantRolland87), who covered the match for The Fife Free Press, posted: "Any one of our players could have been MoM, what a terrific display of attractive, passing football. The whole club feels galvanised at the moment. Fantastic!"

The twitter account Raith Rovers Fan TV‏ (@RRFanTv) stated that the away end produced "one of the best atmospheres in years", adding, "the players looked like they were playing with freedom and confidence."

Players on both sides had to deal with a strong wind but Barry Morrison (@Bam75Barry) insisted: "First half nothing to do with being wind assisted ... was the best 45 I’ve seen in years ... I mean YEARS!!"

Alexander J Latto‏ (@AJ_Latto) felt the performance was the best since 2016, tweeting: "Most I've enjoyed a game since we beat Hibs in the playoffs under McKinnon. Great atmosphere, performance and result. Roll on Saturday."

James (@jamesscott24797) put the performance down to the influence of McGlynn, tweeting: "Crazy how big an improvement can be made in only seven days, looked like different team entirely. Feels good to wake-up on a Sunday already looking forward to the following Saturday."

Ian Ogilvie‏ (@OgsKdy) also saw a difference under McGlynn, adding: "Rovers unrecognisable from recent performances. Some great football played - worked the ball from back to front - none of recent banging up the pitch. Clearly ability in that team which hasn't been utilised. Well done John McGlynn and players. Very encouraging."

Another delighted fan, Sandy Forbes‏ (@carbonfix), tweeted: "A dream start for the new management team. Match winning formation. Four nil, could have been seven, at half time. Loan signings outstanding. Second half substitute on the score sheet. A joy to watch. Happy days."

Over on Facebook, Craig Duncan hailed "a fantastic performance backed up by a tremendous support". He added: "The polar opposite of the last three weeks. Organisation the key word. Every player knew what to do and did what was asked of them. Played like a team and won like a team."

William Cummings felt the performance was a "statement of intent", adding: "Dumbarton were MCGLYNNED."