Andy wins fans’ vote to join Raith board of directors

Raith Rovers have a new supporters representative on the board of directors.

Andy Mill, the current chairman of the 200 Club, has been voted into the position following an election carried out by the Raith Trust.

Andy held off competition from fellow candidates Bill Gilby, David Proudfoot and Paul Gilfillan, and will replace outgoing supporters’ rep Gordon Adamson in the boardroom.

Almost 400 fans from an electorate of 900 cast their vote, and Andy, a lifelong fan from Kirkcaldy, was delighted with the outcome.

“I was up against some quality opposition so I’m really pleased the Raith fans voted for me, and that I’ll be able to play a greater role down at the club,” he said.

“I’ve been involved with the 200 Club for a very long time and it’s something I’d considered in the past, but I decided this time just to go for it.”

Andy is a well-known face at Stark’s Park, both in his role with the 200 Club and in providing an occasional helping hand with ground maintenance.

“It’s something new and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

“I’m going to have to find my feet first of all, get to know the board members and let them get to know and trust me.

“Then I’m hoping I can make a slight difference.”

Secretary of the Raith Supporters Trust, James Proctor, said: “With four candidates this was an intriguing election, and I’d like to commend all four candidates for the professional way in which they conducted their campaigns.

“I would like to congratulate Andy Mill. I look forward to him continuing the good work done by his predecessors Gordon Adamson, Dave Wann, Tom Phillips, Alex Condie and Ali More.

“Throughout the election process the four candidates demonstrated that they each would have been an asset to our football club had they been successful.

“We have been encouraged by the interest generated in this election, not least from within the Stark’s Park boardroom, and the candidates have demonstrated very clearly the wealth of talent and experience available to the club.

“This was the highest turnout we have ever seen for an election of this type at Raith Rovers, and I would like to thank each and every supporter who cast a vote for taking an active part in this democratic process.”