Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn lost out to his Stark's Park predecessor, Barry Smith, at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Despite the result, McGlynn said he could not fault the effort of his players, while Brechin boss Smith was understandably delighted to beat his former side.

Brechin celebrate Euan Smith's equaliser. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Listen to both manager's post-match press interviews above.

FFP match report: Raith Rovers looking over their shoulder after defeat to threadbare Brechin

FFP Live Blog: Brechin City 2 Raith Rovers 1: As it happened