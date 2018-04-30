Buchanan: We let Raith fans down but we can make amends in play-offs

Raith Rovers striker Liam Buchanan has said sorry to the fans after failing to deliver the League One title on the final day of the season.

Saturday's goalless draw with Alloa Athletic at a packed Stark's Park allowed Ayr United to pip the Kirkcaldy side at the post thanks to a 2-0 win over Albion Rovers at Somerset Park.

The result was a huge let down for the 4400 spectators who turned up anticipating a title party, but Buchanan hopes to make amends in the play-offs, which begin with a semi-final first leg away to Alloa on Wednesday.

"To see the fans turn out like that, we can only apologise for not getting it done and hope that they stick with us because we've got a massive week ahead," Buchanan said.

"We hope we can repay their support in their play-offs.

"We can get our disappointment out the way and pick ourselves up for a massive game on Wednesday again.

"We've got a great bunch of boys and we're all winners in there. We tried ever so hard all season to win the league, and we've been beaten by Ayr at the final post.

"Come Monday we'll get back on it and prepare right for Alloa.

"This is a massive club, one that deserves to be in the Championship.

"It only happens if you do it on the pitch, and as a players we've got to take the responsibility to get the club back there."

Raith managed only one victory and three draws against Alloa this season, leading Buchanan to expect a tough task against the Clackmannanshire side in the play-offs.

"They've proved today, and last Sunday against Ayr, that they will be tough opponents," he said.

"They are an excellent side and Jim Goodwin has got them playing really well.

"We just need to concentrate on ourselves, play well and go and take the game to them.

"They'll fancy their chances, and the games against them this season have been quite even.

"We've got to be right up for it."