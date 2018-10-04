Celtic loanee Regan Hendry ready to roll again at Raith Rovers

He may have only finalised his loan deal on Friday, but it feels like he never left.

That was according to midfielder Regan Hendry, who returned to Raith Rovers along with fellow new arrivals, full-back Callum Crane and goalkeeper Kevin Silva, until January 2019.

Hendry, who started the game in Dumbarton along with Crane, had an excellent game in which the entire Rovers team performed exceptionally well.

“It honestly feels like I have never been away,” he beamed.

“Its good to be back. John McGlynn was at Celtic when I was there so he knows what I’m about and my ability levels, so it was always going to be a good fit.”

He also reflected on his loan spell at Rovers last season under previous manager Barry Smith, where he had to be patient before getting his chance in the first-team.

“It can be difficult when you are not playing, just biding your time and working hard for the opportunity to be in the manager’s plans, and when I got the chance, I had to take it,” he said.

Hendry also reiterated that he was more than happy to return to the club on loan after starting the current campaign playing for Celtic Reserves, more so after being told that McGlynn was taking over the Stark’s Park hot-seat.

Asked how the move came about, Hendry said: “Chris McCart rang me on Monday to tell me John was going back to Raith, and that he wanted to take me with him, so it was something I wanted to sort out straight away.

“It was an easy decision to make, when you are playing reserve football it can be challenging, but first-team football week in-week out will only help my development.”

Hendry starred in the middle of the park for Rovers on Saturday alongside Nat Wedderburn, a performance in which any number of the Raith team could have been awarded man of the match, something he seemed pleased to reflect on.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better return” he said gleefully.

“It was definitely the best I’ve played in my time here.

“I felt I done really well, but to be fair, all the other boys have had excellent games too, so confidence in the changing room is naturally high.”

After full-time on Saturday attention was already turning to Rovers next match, which sees them take on league leaders Arbroath at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

“It is important that we carry this form into Saturday’s game against Arbroath, which is a huge game even at this early stage,” Hendry said.

“We have an outstanding home record in the league though, so we are confident we can keep the run going and keep our focus.

“We won’t take nothing for granted though, Arbroath will be a tough game, and the manager is already stressing the importance of that.

“There are no illusions to just how much of a battle this league will be, all the boys know that too.”