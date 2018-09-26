Cuthbert considering Raith future after arrival of new management team

Kevin Cuthbert could be on his way out of Raith Rovers despite an offer to remain as John McGlynn’s number three.

The highly-regarded coach had been operating as caretaker manager for the past three weeks, having previously served as Barry Smith’s assistant prior to his resignation.

Despite the backing of players, the 36-year-old’s hopes of landing the job on a permanent basis were ended by disappointing draws against Brechin and Montrose.

And with returning gaffer McGlynn insisting on bringing in Paul Smith as his no.2, Cuthbert is likely to have been offered a lesser role to stay at Stark’s Park.

Club chairman Bill Clark explained that the former goalkeeper was still deciding his future, but that initial indications were that he would not take up the new role.

“Three members of the board including myself spoke with Kevin on Monday,” Clark said.

“He already had it in his mind that recent results have gone against him, and his expectations were that he wasn’t going to be appointed as manager.

“So we offered him another position as coach, with certain responsibilities, so it could have been a group of three.

“He has so far decided that he probably doesn’t want that job, but has gone home to mull it over.

“He’s still an employee of the club, we’re still talking to him, but it’s up to him now just what he accepts.

“It’s the same salary as he was on - the conditions didn’t change - but he’s mulling that over.

“We expect we’ll resolve that by the end of the week.”