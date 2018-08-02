Davo happy to help out Raith youngsters

Iain Davidson says he’s ready to shoulder the burden of helping the team’s young players this season.

As one of the older heads in the Raith Rovers dressing room, the 34-year-old says he’s willing to help and take on some extra responsibilty.

The midfielder is suspended for Saturday’s trip to Stranraer where Rovers kick off their league campaign which they hope will end in promotion to the Championship, but says he’ll be there if any of the team’s youngsters needs any advice.

“It’s a very young squad,” he said, “You look at Saturday and I think Liam Buchanan was the oldest outfield player we had and Kyle Benedictus after that at 26.

“So the gaffer, Cat (assistant Kevin Cuthbert), Liam and myself have got to help the younger boys if possible.

“It’s disappointing to miss the first couple of league games through suspension but I’ll be there helping out as a cheerleader.

“We’ve had some of the youth boys coming in already this season and they’ve been playing a big part.

“They’ve had to as the gaffer’s budget has been cut and due to the numbers we have. The injury situation isn’t ideal either.

“But you’ve just got to rise to that and not use it as an excuse. You’ve just got to get on with it and once the game starts you concentrate on what you’ve got to do.

“If any of the young boys want to come to myself or Liam for any wee bits and bobs of advice or to talk then we’re happy to do that.

“I’ve been here myself as a young boy and they’re good lads. They’ve shown good attitude in pre-season and now we’ve got the league to look forward to.”

Davo warns that Stranraer will be tough opponents to kick off the season against.

“When you go there you take everything into consideration like the travelling, but you have to go there with the right mindset, mentality and attitude, but the gaffer and Cat will have that in place with the boys and hopefully we can come away with three points.

“We need to do well this season and getting off to a good start would help that. Confidence is massive in any sport you play.

“We know it’s a tricky place to go to but we’ll approach it professionally and hopefully come a way with a good result.”