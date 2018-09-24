Decision time for Raith over managerial vacancy

Raith Rovers are closing in on the appointment of a new manager.

As it stands, Kevin Cuthbert remains in caretaker charge, taking training this morning ahead of meetings with club bosses.

Cuthbert has been at the helm for three matches since Barry Smith’s resignation with a 5-0 defeat at Ross County in the Irn-Bru Cup followed by back-to-back draws in the league against Brechin and Montrose.

Club chairman Bill Clark told the Press last week that Smith’s former no.2 would remain a contender regardless of Saturday’s result, insisting: “We’re taking all things into consideration.”

There are also a number of external candidates with the board keen to have a permanent boss in place ahead of the trip to Dumbarton to Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Montrose, Cuthbert said: “I just want to do my best.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I’m ready to do.

“It’s been a great experience, I told the players that.

“Probably the most disappointing factor has been the results.

“I can stand here all day and talk about how good training has been, how hard the players have worked, and how much they’ve bought into everything.

“But at the end of the day it’s all about results and we’re disappointed we’ve dropped two points.”