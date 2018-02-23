Defender Murray loving life at Raith

Euan Murray has been a consistent performer in the Raith Rovers defence this season, but it was at the other end of the park on Saturday where he had the biggest impact.

Murray headed home the equaliser and then provided the cross for the own goal that looked like earning Raith three points from their trip to Cliftonhill.

However, an injury-time penalty kick meant the Fifers had to settle for a point, denying the 24-year-old left back the honour of being Rovers’ match winner.

“It’s a hard one to take,” he said.

“We can argue about decisions but, at the end of the day, we’ve got enough experience in this team to see the game out. We didn’t do that, so we’re all frustrated.”

Murray’s goal was his second for the club, coming just two weeks after breaking his duck in the 3-1 win over Queen’s Park at Hampden.

“I’m just happy to go into every week and do my best for the team,” he said.

“I got a goal, and had a part in the second, but for me I was just delighted we were in the lead and looked as if we were going to win the game.

“I’m as devastated as anyone in that dressing room that we haven’t, and it hurts.

“We’re still at the top of the league and in good position, but when we’re as comfortable as we were in the second half, to go 2-1 up and draw is frustrating for us and it feels like a defeat, to be honest.

“But we’ve got a good group of boys and good experienced pros, so we’ll be back this week, dust ourselves down and go again.

“If there’s a positive we can take, it’s that we can dig in and grind out performances on a park like that, because, other than the blip at the end, I thought we did alright.”

Murray’s level of consistency is reflective of how much he is enjoying his first season at the club, following a spell in England last season.

“I’ve actually really enjoyed my football here,” he said.

“It was tough last year in personal terms being away from my family and my son.

“Coming back up the road, to a club like this, and working under the manager and coaching staff, the group of boys we’ve got here, and the challenge we’ve got this season, it’s something I’ve thoroughly enjoyed.

“I go into training every day looking forward to it and I love playing for the club.

“I’m never overly happy with myself, and playing centre-back and left back has been challenging, but I’ve really enjoyed it, and I’m just trying to get better every week.

“As long as I’m doing OK for the team and contributing every week, I’m more than happy.”