Derby win gives Raith Rovers a lift for return to league duty

Raith Rovers return to league duty on Saturday bouyed by the momentous Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline.

Manager John McGlynn spoke of smiling faces at training while it was a much-needed boost for a support that has endured a number of big let downs in recent times.

“It was nice for everyone Raith Rovers minded to leave the stadium on Saturday feeling high, and that they had a pride in their football club again,” McGlynn said.

“One swallow doesn’t make a summer, but it was certainly a big one for us to win, and in the manner we did it, having to dig deep because Dunfermline played well on the day.

“We got a couple of breaks with the red card and the penalty but the decisions were correct, and the breaks were very much earned, from the attitude, work-rate and mentality of the players.

“There’s been a good feeling about training this week, with an extra spring in the step and smiling faces, and you can see the confidence we’ve gained from it.

“We’ve now got to transmit that onto the pitch.”

It will be a step back to realities of League One at Glebe Park this Saturday, where the playing surface and overall surrroundings present a different challenge.

There is also an added edge as Rovers go up against their former manager, Barry Smith, whose resignation in September after a breakdown with the board resulted in the appointment of McGlynn.

“It’s a different game entirely,” McGlynn said. “They will set up to keep a clean sheet and try to steal a goal if they can and win 1-0, as they did against Dumbarton with the last touch of the game.

“We’ll need to be resilient, and look to break down their defence while also keeping a clean sheet ourselves. We’ve scored in every game this season, certainly since myself and Paul came in. We’ve scored fives, fours, threes, so if we don’t concede, there’s a good chance we’ll win more games.

“Brechin is notorious for being a slow, heavy pitch at this time of year and that is different for us, because we’re used to playing on a slick, fast astro surface.These things come into consideration.”

After losing Daniel Armstrong to Ross County this week, McGlynn moved quickly to snap up replacement winger Craig McGuffie on loan from Ayr United, who will go straight into the squad for the trip to Angus.

McGlynn also revealed he would also like to bring in an experiened campaigner to help his squad in the push for promotion, but admitted it may not be possible.

“If we can get a Rolls Royce for pennies then we’re going to take them, but these players are not growing on trees,” he explained. “The squad is fine, we’re not far away, but if we can add to it within our means, then we’re still very much looking at these things.

“Generally, it’s younger players clubs are putting out on loan to gain experience, which is great, but sometimes they are a gamble.

“If we can get an experienced player who has been over the course, that would be much better, but these players are few and far between, and even then, a lot of them don’t want to come and play in League One.

“For us, the transfer window extends into February if we’re talking about loans or free agents.”

Top scorer Kevin Nisbet is set for a return to the squad after injury, while left back Calum Crane has extended his loan from Livingston until the end of the season.