Dream is to win the league and play in every game

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews has two hopes for the season --- to win the league and to play in as many games as possible.

Matthews, now 21, has worked hard over the past five years to go from apprentice youth player to established first team regular, making 32 appearances last season, while he has featured in all 22 competitive games so far this season.

All going well, the youngster will reach 100 appearances for the club this season, and he hopes to cap it off with a League One winners medal.

“First and foremost I want to win games, but I want to be playing as well,” he said.

“I’m always wanting to play every minute and it’s been good playing a part in every game this season.

“It’s been good winning a lot of games too, it’s a different feeling compared to last season, and hopefully I can play a part in winning the league.

“That’s the dream.”

Matthews (inset) was delighted to get back to winning ways at home Queen’s Park on Saturday following a week that saw Raith lose three times without scoring a goal.

“We’ve not had good results and we just wanted to make that right again,” he explained.

“It wasn’t for a lack of trying, everyone is giving 100 per cent and training has been brilliant.

“It happens -- you lose games -- it’s about how you bounce back and I thought we bounced back well.

“The first half was a bit scrappy and I can understand the fans being frustrated.

“I thought we actually tried to pass the ball a bit more and tried to create spaces.

“Although it wasn’t working all the time it finally paid off in the second half.

“Dario (Zanatta) came on and made a big difference with a bit of magic that helped us.

“As soon as we got the first goal everyone settled down a bit and started to play a bit better.”

Injury has deprived Raith of a number of first team players in recent weeks but Matthews believes that the Saturday showed the squad can cope.

“We’re missing big players, but the people that are coming in are doing well, and we showed against Queens that we do have a good enough squad to go and win the league.

“Hopefully we can take a bit of confidence from this win and do the same next week at home to Alloa.”

Meanwhile supersub Zanatta is hoping to make more of an impact from the start after scoring his third goal from the bench since joining on loan from Hearts.

“Personally, I hope to be doing better at times,” he said.

“When I’ve started I haven’t done enough so, right now, if I need to come off the bench and prove myself from there, that’s what I’m going to have to do.

“The games I’ve started haven’t gone our way, so coming off the bench and making a difference is going to give me confidence and I’ll go from there. Hopefully that gives the gaffer a tough decision and I’ll be in his thoughts for a start next week.”