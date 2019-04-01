Kevin Nisbet celebrates his winner against East Fife.

East Fife 1 Raith Rovers 2: In pictures

Raith Rovers came from behind to snatch a victory over East Fife in a dramatic closing few minutes at Bayview on Saturday.

Walter Neilson of Fife Photo Agency captured some of the key moments.

Rovers were on the front foot in the opening 10 minutes and here Jamie Gullan looks for a way past East Fife defender Ross Dunlop.

1. Raith start well

Raith's on-loan Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas got into some good positions in the first half but couldn't take advantage. Here he is pictured winning this aerial duel with Aaron Dunsmore.

2. Barjonas chances

East Fife started to dominate the match towards half-time and were rewarded with the opening goal when Kevin Smith prodded home from just one yard after being set-up by Aaron Dunsmore's 50-yard run.

3. East Fife opener

Raith dominated the second but they had to defend this Scott Agnew free-kick, which was blasted against the wall.

4. Second half

