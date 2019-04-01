East Fife 1 Raith Rovers 2: In pictures Raith Rovers came from behind to snatch a victory over East Fife in a dramatic closing few minutes at Bayview on Saturday. Walter Neilson of Fife Photo Agency captured some of the key moments. 1. Raith start well Rovers were on the front foot in the opening 10 minutes and here Jamie Gullan looks for a way past East Fife defender Ross Dunlop. Fife Photo Agency jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Barjonas chances Raith's on-loan Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas got into some good positions in the first half but couldn't take advantage. Here he is pictured winning this aerial duel with Aaron Dunsmore. Fife Photo Agency jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. East Fife opener East Fife started to dominate the match towards half-time and were rewarded with the opening goal when Kevin Smith prodded home from just one yard after being set-up by Aaron Dunsmore's 50-yard run. Fife Photo Agency jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Second half Raith dominated the second but they had to defend this Scott Agnew free-kick, which was blasted against the wall. Fife Photo Agency jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3