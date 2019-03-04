Euan Murray: Half-time rollicking sparked Raith Rovers comeback

Raith Rovers’ stand-in skipper Euan Murray revealed that manager John McGlynn showed his angry side as the team fought back to claim a share of the points at Stranraer.

A half-time tongue-lashing from the gaffer sparked a second half comeback as Rovers recovered from two goals down to make it three games unbeaten.

“We got a bit of a rollicking from the gaffer at half-time and as players we need to take that on the chin,” Murray said.

“To be fair I thought we reacted very well and in the second half when the conditions were easier for us to deal with we got ourselves back into the game.

“With half an hour to go at two each I felt that there would only be one winner and that would be ourselves.

“We put in all the effort in the world but that killer instinct just wasn’t there which is a bit frustrating.

“I’ve no doubt that the fans, who were great coming all the way down here today, will think it’s two points dropped and I’d agree that we need to be winning games at this club more often than not.”

The match was largely dictated by the conditions as strong winds and driving rain made it difficult to play football.

“It’s always a difficult, tricky place to go and get a result at the best of times,” Murray added.

“Stranraer adjusted to the weather conditions and started the game much better than we did but we gifted them two goals so we need to take the responsibility for that.

Looking ahead to the next run of matches Murray admitted that the issue of trying to catch Arbroath is no longer a focal point.

“We’ve now put that to the back of our minds as it’s looking less likely that it’s going to be possible,” he said.

“It’s more important that we just concentrate on our own form and get that going which will give us the momentum going into the upcoming matches, including any play-offs that we might be involved in, and put ourselves in a position to do well in them.”

Looking ahead to the next match, a meeting with Airdrieonians at Stark’s Park this Saturday, Murray added: “Every game in this league is challenging and there’s nothing taken for granted.

“Airdrie will come to our place looking to take something and it’s up to us to ensure that our home form, which is good, remains and that we get back to winning ways with a bit of regularity.”