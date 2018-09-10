Ex-Killie boss in the hunt for Raith job

Former Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark is in the hunt for the Raith Rovers managerial vacancy, the Press understands. The 45-year-old has been out of work since being dismissed by Bury in October last year, leaving the club second bottom in League One after just eight months in charge.

The former Newcastle United midfielder previously bossed Kilmarnock but left the Ayrshire club in February 2017 after just one year in the job.

During his time at Rugby Park, he avoided relegation by defeating Falkirk in the play-offs.

Clark has also managed big clubs in England, starting his career in the dug-out at Huddersfield Town, guiding the League One club to record 43-game unbeaten run in domestic regular-season league games.

He departed after failing to win promotion through the play-offs, moving to Birmingham City in the Championship, where he endured a difficult time, winning only 33 of his 116 games in charge.

Clark also had a brief spell in charge of Blackpool, taking over the club when they were bottom of the Championship, but he was unable to save them from relegation and he left after just six months.

Prior to taking up management, Clark enjoyed a successful playing career in England, making almost 200 appearances in the Premiership with Newcastle, Sunderland and Fulham.

The Raith board are due to meet today to run the rule over a list of applicants that also includes high-profile former Old Firm players Massimo Donati, Barry Robson and Nacho Novo.