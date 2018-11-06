Ex-Raith boss back in the dugout

Raith Rovers will come up against former boss Barry Smith following his appointment as the new manager of Brechin City.

Smith, who played 60 times for the Angus club at the end of his career, has taken charge following the recent sacking of Darren Dods.

It marks a quick return to football, and to League One, for the 44-year-old following his sudden resignation from Raith in September.

Brechin are eighth in the table after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Stark’s Park, just two points above bottom side Dumbarton, and have won just one of their last eight games.

Smith’s first game in charge will be at home to Forfar on Saturday, while he will face his former club when Rovers next travel to Glebe Park on January 26.