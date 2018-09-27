“Exactly what we need” - Raith fans react to return of John McGlynn

Raith Rovers fans have been responding the appointment of John McGlynn on social media this week.

And the vast majority have reacted positively to the news of his return, which was exclusively revealed by Fife Free Press on Monday night.

McGlynn won the old Second Division title in his first stint with the club, and supporters are hoping he can do so again in the now renamed League One.

Campbell Adamson (@TheB1gManOo) tweeted: “Very happy with this news, exactly what we need the fans will be right behind John!”

Nick Doran (@AlbaGuBrath2) was also pleased: “Happy with this appointment. The club need an experienced head just now rather than someone starting their managerial career.”

Another happy response came from Chris McFarlane (@KRISMCF) who tweeted: “In the circumstances it’s a good appointment. A guy with the club at heart, knowledge of the league and good connections. We should be under no illusion it’s a tough ask of anyone with our threadbare squad. Decision made, let’s now get behind him and the team to push on.”

Not everyone was impressed with the board’s decision, however.

Willie Brown was one of the few in the unhappy camp, tweeting: “The board dangle real managerial names then produce this failure. After over 50 years following this club, I’m finally done, no more.”

Colin Lundie (@gongthegoalie) was another who questioned the appointment, adding: “Retro Rovers gone mad. Not the man for me.”

However, with this appointment, the doubters have been far outnumbered by those who feel the board have got this one right.

Rolf Günnemann (@superrolf91) tweeted: “I don’t understand the negativity of some fans. McGlynn is our most successful modern manager. We need a manager who can motivate the players and get us promoted from League 1. McGlynn ticks those boxes. He’s a great appointment.”

One of McGlynn’s former players also got involved in the online debate, with ex-midfield dynamo Chris Silvestro (@SilvestroChris) tweeting: “Something special about to happen at Raith with this appointment. John and Paul will get the club back to where it belongs.”

Philip Hopcroft (@PhilipHopcroft) was cautiously optimistic, adding: “Looks like a good move - John ‘change it’ McGlynn was probably the best manager we’ve had in recent times even though he was getting a bit stale towards the end. Only thing is I’m always a bit wary of backward steps. Here’s hoping for positive things ahead.”

Andy McG (@AMcGTFL) felt it was a safe appointment, tweeting: “Safe pair of hands who’ll get us out the league and bring some respect back to the club.”