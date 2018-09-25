Five football managers who had success after returning to former clubs

John McGlynn is back in the manager’s chair at Stark’s Park for a second time and Raith Rovers fans will be hopeful that he can recreate the success of his first spell. McGlynn won the old Second Division in 2009, took the Stark’s Park club to a Scottish Cup semi-final in 2010, and the following year a push for promotion to the Scottish Premiership faltered at the very last.

Rovers fans will be wary of the old adage that returning managers always fail – Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan are two of the bigger names who returned to their former clubs as conquering heroes, but left under a cloud. However, it doesn’t have to be that way for McGlynn. Some return and do very well indeed.

Over to you, Mr McGlynn...