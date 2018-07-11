Five interesting facts about new Raith striker Kevin Nisbet

Kevin Nisbet has joined Raith Rovers on a one-year deal following his release from Partick Thistle.

The striker has impressed for the Kirkcaldy club during pre-season friendlies, but here are five interesting facts you may not know about the 21-year-old.

1: Premiership debut

Nisbet made his Premiership debut at the age of just 19 when he appeared as a substitute against Ross County in September 2015. Kevin went on to feature almost 10 times for the club throughout that campaign.

2: Senior hat-trick

He may not have found the net for the Thistle first team, but Nisbet did score a hat-trick in a senior match. He hit a treble for Partick U20s in a 5-1 victory against Clyde in an Irn-Bru Cup match in August 2015. He moved on loan to Ayr United a week later.

3: Stark's Park appearance

Nisbet has only previously crossed paths with Raith once in his career. It came while on loan with Ayr United, where he featured in a 1-1 draw at Stark's Park in November 2016. Nisbet may not remember the match fondly, however, as he was substituted after 69 minutes having missed a close sitter from six yards.

4: History maker

In 2016, Nisbet made history when he became the first Partick player to hit 20 goals in the Development League. The 19-year-old's contribution in front of goal equated to over a third of the goals scored by the Thistle U20s.

5: Relegation at the Rock

Nisbet was part of the Dumbarton side that suffered relegation from the Championship last season. He made 13 appearances for the Sons after joining on loan from Partick in January, but didn't manage to find the target. He played the full 180 minutes in the two-legged play-off defeat to Alloa.