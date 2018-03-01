Forfar not giving up hope of getting Raith game on

Forfar Athletic are hoping to win the battle against 'The Beast from the East' by staging the match against Raith Rovers this Saturday.

A widespread cancellation of SPFL fixtures is expected as a wintry blast sweeps the country, however, Station Park officials are hoping the match will go ahead as planned with groundsman Martin Gray working tirelessly to clear snow from the pitch.

Several matches have already been postponed due to snow, including games in nearby Dundee and Perth, but the club has agreed with the SPFL to delay any decision over a pitch inspection until tomorrow (Friday) at the earliest.

If the game is postponed it will be the first time there has been a call-off at the ground since the Angus side installed their 3G surface back in 2012.

Even if the pitch can be made playable, Raith fans would face a difficult task getting to Station Park unless road conditions in Fife improve significantly by Saturday.

A statement from Forfar FC read: "Though the Forfar area to date has not been hit as badly as some, getting Station Park playable in the first instance and more importantly keeping it playable for the visit of league leaders Raith Rovers this coming Saturday is already proving a mammoth task for groundsman Martin Gray.

"Martin spent upwards of eight hours on Wednesday clearing Tuesday’s night’s snowfall from the playing surface, only to be confronted with the same scenario this morning.

"Martin is again hard at work on the surface but the problem of course is more snow is forecast.

"The club have agreed with SPFL officials that they will evaluate the situation on Friday morning before deciding on whether an inspection for example can be delayed till Saturday morning.

"Obviously if there is hope on Friday morning of the game going ahead, a few volunteers would be required to clear snow and salt/prepare the North and East terracing and access areas."