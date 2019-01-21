Former Wolves winger Daniel Armstrong set to decide on Raith Rovers future

The saga surrounding the future of Raith Rovers winger Daniel Armstrong is set to be decided within the next 24 hours.

The 21-year-old only joined the Kirkcaldy club in November following his summer release from Wolves, signing a short-term contract which expired following his appearance in Saturday's Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline Athletic.

The winger has made a considerable impact for John McGlynn's side in a short period of time, scoring five times in 11 appearances, with a string of impressive performances attracting interest from a host of clubs from higher divisions.

However, the Press understands that despite the club's best efforts to keep him, with an offer to become one of Rovers' highest paid players on the table, Armstrong has decided on a move away from Stark's Park, with Ross County the most likely destination.