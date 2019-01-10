Frustration as Raith Rovers wait on answers from January transfer targets

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn says he is becoming frustrated in his attempts to replace his departing goalkeepers.

With both loanees returning to their parent clubs – Kieran Wright is already back at Rangers while Kevin Silva moves back to Hearts after Saturday – it leaves Raith with only youngster Sam McGuff as back-up to Robbie Thomson.

McGlynn is desperate to bring in another stopper ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against Dunfermline next week but he has been thwarted in his attempts thus far.

“It’s either agents or the player moving the goalposts, changing things in deals, or not making their mind up,” he said. “I could do with it being the 1st of February because it’s just frustrating.

“It takes one player to make their mind up and that can kick a few things on, and there will be number of clubs in the same situation. Until that happens, there’s two or three things that can’t quite fall into place.”

As well as a goalkeeper, McGlynn is also prioritising the addition of a winger.

“I’d like three wingers for two positions,” he said. “Anything we can do after that would be a bonus, but these are the two priority positions.”

McGlynn has not yet given up on Dan Armstrong remaining at the club as the soon-to-be out of contract winger weighs up several offers.

“Dan is with us up until after the Dunfermline game,” McGlynn said. “If he can play for the next two games, do his absolute utmost, and deliver the kind of performance he did on Saturday, which was unbelievable, then that’s all we can ask for.

“Then we’ll just need to accept whatever happens after that, and go with him or without him. I would say it’s impossible to replace him. He must be playing the best football of his life. Some of the things he’s doing is outrageous if you’re a Raith Rovers fan you should be enjoying watching him play.

“He’s created a lot of interest, and you can understand why. If he does go, then we would need to bring someone else in, but we won’t get a like-for-like.”

Raith travel to Airdrie on Saturday looking to build on the 5-1 win over 10-man Stenhousemuir, and McGlynn is expecting a stern test.

“This is probably as difficult as going away to Arbroath,” he said.

On-loan midfielder Regan Hendry has been recalled by Celtic after it was discovered that his knee injry will keep him out until April.

The hamstring injury which forced Kevin Nisbet off against Stenny on Saturday is not as bad as initially feared, with the striker set for three to four weeks on the sidelines.

Ross Matthews, who missed last week with tonsilitis, remains a doubt.