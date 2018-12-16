Full house as 2019 Raith Hall of Fame show sells out

Tickets for the 2019 Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame show have now sold out.

The eighth annual event doesn’t take place until next November – but it already has a capacity crowd.

Just one seat was left unsold this week, and it was finally snapped up, allowing the organisers to put up the “house full” signs once more.

The Hall of Fame was first launched in 2012 by four people – Councillor Alistair Cameron, Willie MacGregor, of MacGregor Solicitors, the late Ally Gourlay, founder of Raith Former Players Assoiciation, and Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press. John Greer then joined following the death of Ally.

“It’s fantastic to see the show selling out again so quickly,” said Alistair.

“The feedback we had this year was superb – the night just hit all the right notes, and everyone loved the mix of moving inductions and dressing-room humour.”

The half dozen inductees were joined on stage by a host of Rovers’ legends and former team-mates whose stories added so much to the show.

VIP guests Robbie Savage and Dean Saunders also went down a storm – joining a long line of celebrity gusts which has included Harry Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Jeff Stelling, Paul Merson, former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, and Liam Brady

Planning for the 2019 show begins in earnest at the start of the year, and it will be the first under a new look organising team.

Willie and Allan have stepped down after seven years.

Coming on board are two lifelong Rovers’ fans – Matthew Elder, head of sport with the Fife Free Press, and Greig Hopcroft, sports development officer with Kirkcaldy & Central District Sports Council.

Alistair said: “We are indebted to Willie and Allan for everything they have done for the Hall of Fame over the past seven years, and both have offered their continued support.

“It has been a fantastic journey with many wonderful memories – and all from an idea all those years ago!

“The show is now established as one of the very best in Scotland, and also one in a unique setting, and we look forward to raising the bar even higher in 2019.”