Gallery: New pitch progress at Stark’s Park

The transformation of Stark’s Park into a community-use facility continued this week.

After the completion of turf removal last week, the first phase of the installation of the new synthetic surface started this week.

As the pictures in our gallery above show, contractors are currently laying the base in preparation for the artificial turf.

The project is expected to cost in the region of £700,000 and the race is on to ensure the pitch will be ready for the start of the new season, which begins with the Betfred Cup on Saturday, July 14.