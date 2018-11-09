‘Goal Dust’ Kevin Nisbet can shoot Raith back to the top

Raith Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus paid tribute to the goal scoring antics of the team’s top scorer, Kevin Nisbet.

The striker bagged another couple in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brechin City to help Rovers keep the pressure on table-topping Arbroath in the race for promotion from League One.

Benedictus says that it’s Nisbet’s prolific form that could help propel Rovers back into the Championship.

“We’re calling him ‘Goal Dust’ just now!” he said.

“Everything he seems to touch turns into a goal.

“It’s a privilege to be working with him. He’s flying at the moment.

“Since the moment he arrived he was working hard on getting his fitness up.

“Even in training his finishing is incredible. I’ve not worked with a better finisher than him in my career, he’s been that good this season.

“He’s scored 15 goals in his last 12 games. Yes, that’s only in Scotland but that’s probably up there with one of the best records worldwide at the moment. He’s getting plenty of plaudits and I’m sure there’ll be clubs sniffing around him.

“We know we have a good player there, he works his socks off every day. He wants to get better. He’s never happy just with one goal, he wants two, then three.

“If he can keep going then potentially we have the goals there to take us to where we want to be.”

The captain said the win over City was a relief after the previous week’s disappointing loss to Forfar.

“I think the result was important than the performance,” he said.

“In the first half there wasn’t the best football being played but I think in the second half we were better.

“We were getting to the second balls a lot more. I think after the defeat to Forfar the week before that was one thing we had to do this week.

“We needed to get on top of those second balls, work as hard as we can and I felt we did that.”

Rovers travel to Bayview for the Fife derby this weekend, the first of three away matches in a row, and Benedictus says Rovers will need to keep up their improved away form.

“It’s a massive game for the fans and three games away on the trot is going to be tough,” he said.

“I think our away form last year was our downfall. We could have come a lot closer to promotion if it wasn’t for that.

“It’s better this year but it’s going to be a tough three weeks.

“It’s the old cliché though, just one game at a time, and the derby next week is a chance to put a wee bit of a cushion between ourselves and East Fife and try to catch Arbroath.

“You have to give credit to Arbroath just now but we’re not lying down here thinking that it’s over.

“Last season we were seven or eight points clear of Ayr at one stage, so it does happen in football.

“It’s a crazy game but I’m sure we’ll be there right at the top end until the end of the season.”