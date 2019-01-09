Here’s who Raith Rovers will sign this January – according to Football Manager 2019
Raith Rovers have had a quiet start to January in terms of signings.
Wednesday 09 January 2019 15:10
John McGlynn is yet to sign anyone this transfer window – now over a week through – but here is who Football Manager reckons he will end up bringing to Stark’s Park.
1. Aaron Norris
Aaron Norris of Peterhead FC will sign for Raith Rovers this January, according to FM19 (Pic: Duncan Brown)
2. Martin Christie
Another one coming from the north east of the country, Martin Christie arrives on a free from Aberdeen based junior side Banks O'Dee.
3. Regan Lumsden
Regan Lumsden has only played twice for Edinburgh City in League Two, hence the lack of pictures of the 19-year-old striker (pictured, Scott Shepherd), but he has come on leaps and bounds in FM and joined Raith Rovers.
4. Dan Atkinson
Is Robbie Thomson under pressure? 22-year-old goalkeeper Dan Atkinson, released by Guiseley after helping them stay in the National League last season, is on his way to Stark's Park...
