The Raith Rovers squad prior to this campaign

Here’s who Raith Rovers will sign this January – according to Football Manager 2019

Raith Rovers have had a quiet start to January in terms of signings.

John McGlynn is yet to sign anyone this transfer window – now over a week through – but here is who Football Manager reckons he will end up bringing to Stark’s Park.

1. Aaron Norris

Another one coming from the north east of the country, Martin Christie arrives on a free from Aberdeen based junior side Banks O'Dee.

2. Martin Christie

Regan Lumsden has only played twice for Edinburgh City in League Two, hence the lack of pictures of the 19-year-old striker (pictured, Scott Shepherd), but he has come on leaps and bounds in FM and joined Raith Rovers.

3. Regan Lumsden

Is Robbie Thomson under pressure? 22-year-old goalkeeper Dan Atkinson, released by Guiseley after helping them stay in the National League last season, is on his way to Stark's Park...

4. Dan Atkinson

