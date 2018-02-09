Herron: Raith fans starting to see the real me

John Herron insists that Raith Rovers fans will see a different player now that he has overcome his injury problems.

The midfielder completed his first 90 minutes since mid-November at Hampden on Saturday and followed an impressive display with a masterclass against Albion Rovers, scoring twice in a 3-1 victory.

The 24-year-old was previously hampered by a niggling groin injury, but after taking time off to fully recover, he feels he can now show his true form.

“I don’t think the Raith fans have seen it enough from me but I am a box-to-box player,” he said.

“I want to make runs forward, get goals and also make tackles and get stuck in.

“I spoke to the manager and I think it was right to go away and get my injection and, once I was back, sit out for another couple of weeks.

“I played in a few under-20s games to make sure I was feeling fine and take my time, because before that I felt like I was playing without being 100 per cent.

“I wasn’t all there, I was questioning myself and making decisions that I wouldn’t normally. Just everything wasn’t quite right. I feel like I am reaping the benefits of that now.

“Anyone that is playing through an injury doesn’t do themselves any favours, but that is the type of player I am and I’d rather put the team first.

“Obviously, when a new signing comes in the fans want to see the best of them, and maybe they get frustrated, I don’t know. I’m not on social media and stuff like that.

“Rightly so, they pay their money and they can voice their opinion, but as a player all you can focus on is your performance and your fitness.

“Before, I wasn’t fully fit but I was willing to go out there and try to help the team. I still don’t feel like I am fully there, maybe 15-20 per cent off it, but I’m moving in the right direction.”

Raith can go eight points clear at the top of League One with a win over Airdrie at Stark’s Park on Saturday and Herron is embracing the pressure.

“Being top is a pressure, but every footballer wants to play for the biggest clubs - and Raith are the biggest club in League One,” he said.

“If you can’t thrive off that pressure then you shouldn’t be playing football. It’s a nice pressure.”