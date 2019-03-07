11/02/12. John Devlin. GRANGEMOUTH. FHS. Grangemouth Stadium. Falkirk v Pumpherston.

How would League One look if games finished at half-time?

Who are the slow starters in the third tier of Scottish football? And who throws it all away as they tire in the second half?

We looked at the results as they stood at half-time in every match this season, and the league table looks quite different without those second 45 minutes.

Half-time points 49 (actual 45 - 3rd)

1. Raith Rovers

Half-time points 47 (actual 60 - 1st)

2. Arbroath

Half-time points 39 (actual 46 - 2nd)

3. Forfar Athletic

Half-time points 38 (actual 34 - 6th)

4. Airdrie

