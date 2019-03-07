How would League One look if games finished at half-time?
Who are the slow starters in the third tier of Scottish football? And who throws it all away as they tire in the second half?
We looked at the results as they stood at half-time in every match this season, and the league table looks quite different without those second 45 minutes.
1. Raith Rovers
Half-time points 49 (actual 45 - 3rd)
2. Arbroath
Half-time points 47 (actual 60 - 1st)
3. Forfar Athletic
Half-time points 39 (actual 46 - 2nd)
4. Airdrie
Half-time points 38 (actual 34 - 6th)
