Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn felt his team played good football in spells and deserved to take something from the top of the table clash at Stark's Park.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell took a different view, stating he was "disgusted" to take a point after "continual waves of attack" from his side.

John McGlynn applauds the Raith fans as he makes his way out the tunnel for his first game back at Stark's Park on Saturday. Pic: George McLuskie

Campbell also gave his views on his sending off, describing the incident as "innocent".

Warning: Contains foul language.