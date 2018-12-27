John McGlynn calls on Raith Rovers fans to crank up the atmosphere at Stark’s Park

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has called on the supporters who follow the team on the road to get together to raise the noise levels at Stark’s Park.

McGlynn was blown away by the vocal backing the team received from the travelling fans in the 2-0 victory in Arbroath on Saturday, and hopes to see that replicated at home games.

The lack of atmosphere at Stark’s – where Raith are unbeaten in the league since February 2017 – was raised at a recent fans Q&A with suggestions including the creation of an Ultras section where like-minded supporters could sit together to generate chants.

A Stark’s Park singing section is something McGlynn would be very much in favour of as his team looks to draw on the support of the fans in the second half of the campaign, which kicks off with a home derby against East Fife on Saturday.

“I wish the away fans would all get together and sit in the same place at Stark’s Park, because we don’t quite get that same noise and atmosphere,” he said.

“If they could do that then it would help them and help the team.

“I don’t know if that’s possible, they’ve all probably got season tickets for certain seats and they end up all spread out, and in a big stand it’s more difficult to get chants going when you’ve not got your mates beside you.

“But it would be nice to have that situation at Stark’s where we could create that atmosphere, and I don’t think it would be difficult. If you’ve got it in you, you’ll do it.”

McGlynn felt the supporters were the 12th man at Gayfield on Saturday, and he also harked back to another example of the crowd making a difference in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Dens Park in 2010, when almost 3000 travelling fans roared the team to a famous 2-1 victory.

“I can remember sitting in the dressing room at Dens that day and hearing our fans singing from the minute they got into the stadium,” he recalled.

“It was amazing that day and it will go to my grave.

“On Saturday the fans were singing and chanting at quarter to three, and it gives myself and the players a buzz.

“They know the fans are up for it as well, and that can be inspirational.

“The travelling fans have had a few disappontments, but I’m sure they went down the road on Saturday very happy, and that will help in some way going into the Christmas period.”

McGlynn hopes the win over Arbroath will be a pyschological turning point in the season as Rovers look to claw back the 10-point deficit to the league leaders.

“It will do us the world of good to win that type of game,” he said.

“Sometimes we can be bullied, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday. We stood up for ourselves.

“There were lots of pleasing aspects to the result. We’re also the first team to beat Arbroath and all these things should give us more confidence, belief and determination.”

McGlynn also felt his players answered questions over their character after losing three of their previous four away league games.

“We did show that winning mentality much more on Saturday,” he said.

“At times it wasn’t silky soccer but sometimes you’ve just got to come out on top, and that’s what we did.”