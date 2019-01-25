John McGlynn: Hibs is a ‘good draw’ for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers’ reward for Saturday’s derby heroics is a fifth round trip to Easter Road to face Premiership outfit Hibernian.

While a sizeable challenge, the club is happy with the draw which will prove financially beneficial with the share of a potential 10,000 plus gate on top of the prize money for reaching the last 16.

Manager John McGlynn said: “It’s a good draw.

“From the view of getting through it might have been little better if we were at home, but we’ll go there with the aim of trying to win the match.

“We also have to be realistic in that Hibs are historically a top five Scottish club, and if 11 of their players play really well, they’re going to win.

“For us, Hibs need to have an average day and we’ll have to be on top of our game, but that can happen, as you saw with some of the results from the weekend.

“It’s only a few years since Rovers went there and won a Scottish Cup tie, so it can be done.

“Financially it will be good for the club, and from a football point of view, it’s a free shot for us to go there, enjoy it, and show what we can do.”

The fifth round is scheduled to be played over the weekend of February 9 and 10.