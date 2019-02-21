John McGlynn: Raith Rovers’ hard work is not getting rewarded

John McGlynn has urged Raith Rovers supporters to stick with the team as he looks to steer them back into promotion-winning form.

Rovers have collected just five points from their last six fixtures – only second bottom Stranraer have a worse record over the same period.

The results have left Raith trailing Arbroath by 16 points, while dragging them into a battle for a play-off spot with Forfar, East Fife and Saturday’s visitors Montrose.

However, McGlynn feels that his team are not getting the results their play has deserved.

“I feel and share the frustration of the fans,” he said. “We’re not where we want to be but we have to stay positive and stick together because there’s still a lot to play for.

“We’re working so hard in everything that we’re doing, and we’re just not getting the rewards for it. We’ve not had a break at all, and the injuries we’ve now sustained to our central defenders is going to cause upheaval to the squad.

“I still have the same belief, enthusiasm and love for the job and I can’t emphasise enough the work-rate and preparation that’s going into this team.”

Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to the runaway leaders has all but settled the League One title race, with Rovers’ focus shifting firmly onto securing a play-off spot and building positive momentum.

“I don’t think we’re doing a lot wrong, but we’re not getting the points that our play deserves,” McGlynn said.

“The style of football is the type of players we’ve got. We’ve got players who can pass the ball and wingers who can dribble and take players on.

“It’s not just a hoof up the park and hope for the best, which is predominantly League One football.

“I know certain people are not interested in that, but you’ve got to have a base, and something constructive so you can see where you’re going right, where you’re going wrong, and what you can do to get better. Over a period of time we hope to get that right.”

Raith still have one loan slot available, but asked whether any players could be brought in to help cover for injuries, McGlynn replied: “There are potential players we could get but we don’t have the money.

“We were at the reserve game on Monday between Hibs and Dundee, and the week before we watched Hearts and Rangers reserves.

“We’re looking at young players from all these teams for potential loan deals, or players who may not get a full-time contract with their clubs next year, and who may potentially be players that could do a job for us in the future.

“Regardless of what league we’re in next year, and what status we’re in, we will always have to use the loan market.

“You get a decent quality of player for a reasonable amount of money, which you have to tap into.”