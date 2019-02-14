John McGlynn: Raith Rovers have two number one goalkeepers

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has admitted he is torn between two first-choice goalkeepers.

Dean Lyness made his debut against Forfar Athletic two weeks ago following his recent arrival from St Mirren, only for Robbie Thomson to reclaim the gloves for the Scottish Cup match against Hibs on Saturday.

Now McGlynn faces a decision over which goalkeeper to select for the top of the table clash against Arbroath on Saturday.

“We’ve just got two very good goalkeepers – two number ones – and each individual wants to play every week,” he said.

“Dean didn’t do an awful lot wrong against Forfar, but I felt Robbie, with his performance against Dunfermline, and the save he made at 0-0, deserved to play in the cup tie.

“Myself and Paul will look at it for the weekend and see what we do, but I’m just delighted to have two top goalkeepers.

"We just need to try and keep both of them on their toes.

“It’s a nice situation but also a tricky one, although I don’t think it’s going to affect the defence. They’ll be comfortable with whoever is in goals.”

On the prospect of rotating the goalkeepers, McGlynn added: “I wouldn’t rule it out.

“I still have to be convinced 100 per cent. It wouldn’t worry me if we did rotate for a little spell just to see who may just have the slight edge overall ahead of the other.”