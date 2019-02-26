John McGlynn: Why I chose Euan Murray to be Raith Rovers' captain

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn believes Euan Murray can be an inspirational team captain.

With regular skipper Kyle Benedictus ruled out by injury, the 25-year-old former Motherwell defender was handed the armband for the first time in Saturday's 4-1 win over Montrose.

Benedictus is facing several months on the sidelines but McGlynn has no qualms over giving Murray the responsibility for an extended period of time.

"I think he deserves it," McGlynn said.

"I've been really pleased with Euan since I came in. He's got better and better.

"He's an inspirational character in that he goes and wins headers and puts everything into it.

"He's up and down the pitch when he's playing right-back, and as a centre-back on Saturday, he was awesome.

"He's got that winning mentality that you'd want in a captain, and he scores goals.

"He's probably our in-form player."

Murray, who scored his fifth goal of the season against Montrose, will be hoping to continue his winning start as captain when Rovers travel to Dumbarton tonight.

McGlynn added: "It's a good opportunity for us to try and get back-to-back wins and pick up momentum and performances from now until the end of the season."

Murray has been a virtual ever-present in the Raith side since joining in the summer of 2017, making 78 appearances thus far, just one as substitute.

He is contracted to the Kirkcaldy club until the end of season 2019-20.