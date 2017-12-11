Jonny courts a regular start for Raith

Striker Jonny Court hopes his role in Sunday’s last minute equaliser will help him force his way into the Raith Rovers starting 11.

The second half substitute made a vital contribution, forcing Airdrie defender Jordan McGregor into conceding an injury-time own goal that earned the Fifers a point.

Court has made 11 appearances for the Kirkcaldy side this season, almost all from the bench, with his only start coming in the 3-0 defeat to Peterhead in the Scottish Cup.

He hopes his impact in Airdrie will lead to more first team chances in the coming weeks.

“It’s been frustrating for me this year,” said the 21-year-old. “I’ve not played a lot, and when I have, I feel I’ve done alright.

“Coming off the bench I just want to show what I can do, make a difference, and hopefully that means I can play a bit more.

“We’ve got two experienced strikers who done well in League One last year, so I knew myself coming in they were probably going to be the two starters.

“It’s down to me to force my way in, which hasn’t happened yet, but I’ll keep plugging away and hopefully when I get my chance I do take it.”

While Court may not be credited with the equalising goal, it was his clever dummy in the box that resulted in the defender putting through his own net.

“I almost claimed it,” he said. “I thought about it but then realised we were on TV, so it would be embarrassing if I wheeled off celebrating!

“It was an own goal to be fair.

“I couldn’t quite adjust so I just thought I would let it go through me, and I don’t think the centre-half has seen it, and it’s just hit off him and gone in.

“There was thought behind it!”

Despite the late leveller, Court admitted that the dressing room was less than pleased with the outcome afterwards.

“It’s two points dropped and we’re obviously disappointed, but a point is better than nothing,” he said.

“At the end of the season when we look back it could be an important point so you never know.

“We’re just happy we fought back and got something out of the game, but we’re disappointed with the whole performance.”

The result leaves Raith trailing Ayr, who won 3-2 at home to Queen’s Park on Saturday, by five points in the League One title race.

“Hopefully with our game in hand we can get right back up with them and overtake them eventually,” Court added.

“There’s a long way to go, and they are in good form just now, but you never know, they might dip and we usually hit good form come the new year.”