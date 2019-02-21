Kevin Nisbet: Time for Raith Rovers to get back to scoring goals and winning games

Kevin Nisbet is hoping to get back what he does best ... scoring goals and helping Raith Rovers win games.

While the points tally has dwindled in recent weeks with just five collected from the last six games, the goals have also dried up for Nisbet, with just one goal in his last seven appearances.

The striker remains the top scorer in League One with 21 goals to his name, and is still edging his way back to full fitness after a hamstring injury.

After a blistering first half of the season, Nisbet admits the recent run has been a frustrating one for both himself and the team.

“I can’t really seem to get a chance just now,” he said.

“I’m still working hard for the team and trying to create chances for other people, but right now it’s not happening for me.

“My injury has hindered me a bit, and I’ve broke down a few times, but I’m getting back to normal now so hopefully I can get back to scoring goals again.”

The 21-year-old was speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Arbroath on Saturday that has all but ended Rovers’ interest in winning the title.

“We’re devastated,” he said. “The full dressing room is in there with our heads in our hands.

“I can only remember them getting the one proper chance.

“We tried so hard to get the goal, but just wasn’t coming.

“The game-plan was to keep the ball, keep circulating it and look for gaps.

“I thought we started the game very well, and got in behind them a lot.

“Their goal stopped us for five minutes but then we got back on the ball.

“The amount of times we’ve put the ball in behind and Flanagan’s not quite got there, or it’s just run away from him. It happened all game.

“In the second half we had most of the ball but it just fizzled out.

“It’s just about picking ourselves up because there’s still a lot to play for this season.

“We just need to get a run going.”

Nisbet refused to completely throw in the towel on the title but admits that is no longer the team’s focus.

“Never say never, but we need to stop thinking about winning the league and just start thinking about winning games,” he said.

“We need to string a few wins together because, if it is play-offs, it’s important we go into them high in confidence and knowing that we’re on a good streak, winning games and playing well.

“It’s just about building momentum until the end of the season.”

The injury to Lewis Vaughan and the departure of Daniel Armstrong has taken away some of Nisbet’s supply, but he is confident that the team has enough creativity without them.

“Those were two big players for us in terms of scoring and creating goals,” he said.

“But I still think we’ve got enough in the dressing room to go and start winning games.”