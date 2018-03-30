Kids for a quid as Raith focus on winning game

Raith Rovers boss Barry Smith inists his team will remain focused on winning games after closing the gap on leaders Ayr United to three points in midweek.

Tuesday’s 2-0 derby win over East Fife kept the Kirkcaldy side in with an outside chance of winning the League One title, although they will rely on Ayr dropping points during the run-in.

However, Smith stressed: “We’re just focusing on making sure that we win, because it doesn’t matter otherwise.

“Overall, I think we deserved the win. We scored two good goals, including a set piece which we worked on, and in the second half we could’ve had a couple of others ones.

“East Fife kept the ball well, but didn’t really hurt us, but that was down to our good defending.”

Smith had particular praise for centre-half Iain Davidson, whose announcement as man of the match was well-received by the home fans.

“We don’t normally single players out but I thought Davo was outstanding in terms of his organisation and going and winning headers,” he said.

“I’ve worked with Chris Duggan and he’s good player, but I don’t think he really tested us because Davo was just on the top of his game.”

Davidson capped his performance with his first goal of the season, which came after a pre-match premonition.

“Myself and Bobby Barr actually said in the warm-up we were due a goal so we both managed to produce,” he said.

“I was delighted to get on the scoresheet, but the victory was more important than anything. It was a tough game, a typical derby, a bit frantic, and the ball was a hot tottie.

“There wasn’t a lot of quality to be honest. but at this time of the season it’s all about results, so we’re delighted.”

After a nervy start, the Raith performance was much stronger after Bobby Barr’s opener shortly before half-time.

Smith added: “Once we got in front it seemed to calm everybody down and we passed the ball better after that, and created more opportunities.”

The Raith boss also explained why striker Willis Furtado was forced off the pitch after just 21 minutes.

“He was complaining of a wee bit tightness in the warm-up but he thought he’d get through the game,” he revealed. “We’ll see how he is.”

Raith face Albion Rovers at Stark’s Park on Saturday, and the club have announced a ‘kids for a quid’ Easter promotion.

Children under the age of 16, accompanied by an adult, will be eligible to gain admission for just £1. Adults can bring a maximum of two children.

The club will have volunteers around Stark’s Park who will be giving out a special token which should be handed over at the dedicated turnstile to gain the £1 concession.

The club have asked that each child has a £1 coin ready to save time at the turnstiles.

As it is also the Easter weekend each child will receive a free Cadbury’s Creme Egg from the kiosk and there will be a treasure hunt pre-match from 2pm and participants will be entered in to a draw to win an Easter egg.

The Roary Club are offering double stamps too, which means members will be even closer to reaching their next reward.

Whilst there, members can also pick up a South Stand Shot ball for only £1 to be in with a chance of winning a voucher for Cluny Activities.