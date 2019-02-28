Kirkcaldy High School pride as current pupil makes Raith Rovers debut

A current Kirkcaldy High School pupil made his Raith Rovers debut on Saturday at the age of 16.

Kieron Bowie was brought on late in the second half of the 4-1 win over Montrose, and then made his second substitute appearance in the 2-2 draw at Dumbarton on Tuesday.

The striker, who was signed from the Fife Elite Academy in January, has been promoted to the first team squad due to injuries, but John McGlynn said the youngster deserved his chance.

“He’s a big lad for his age who is going to give you 100 per cent,” said the Raith boss. “We’ve been really pleased with him in the reserves and he’s just been getting better and better. It was nice to get him on the pitch and he acquitted himself very well.

“Hopefully he can build on that and take confidence from the fact that we had the belief to put him on.”

Kieron, currently in S5, is the first KHS pupil to play for Raith since Iain Davidson, and Stevie Tosh before that.

Derek Allan, KHS rector, said the school was proud of his achievement.

“He’s a cracking lad with a tremendous attitude,” he said.

“His attendance and effort are never in doubt and if he shows the same attitude on the pitch as he does at school then he will be a great asset to Raith Rovers.”

Kieron will become a full-time pro upon completion of his Higher exams in May. Another KHS pupil, Liam Newton, has been signed by Dunfermline.