McGlynn's instant impact as rampant Raith deliver five-star display

Dumbarton 1 Raith Rovers 5

The second John McGlynn era could not have gotten off to a better start as Rovers completely blew hosts Dumbarton away with a four-goal first half blitz in a display that was completely dominant from start to finish.

To put an exclamation mark on just how dominant the away side were in the first half, the hosts only entered the Rovers box when they won a corner on the stroke of half-time.

Rovers scored the opening goal in under a minute when Lewis Vaughan was played in on goal and he produced a neatly chipped finish over the onrushing goalkeeper to send the away support into delirium.

Rovers nearly added a second five minutes later when Callum Crane whipped a delightful cross into the six-yard box, but top-scorer Kevin Nisbet headed narrowly wide.

They did double their lead on 15 minutes when Vaughan’s low corner to the edge of the area was met by Nathan Flanagan and he smashed the ball home via the underside of the crossbar.

Vaughan nearly added a third when he dug the ball out from under his feet following a stramash in the hosts box, but he scooped his effort over.

Rovers added a third goal on 32 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Flanagan and he hammered home for his second of the game.

It was 4-0 just four minutes later when Iain Davidson fired goalwards but striker Nisbet got the final touch on its way into the net.

Dumbarton were clearly shell-shocked by the time the half-time whistle went, and manager Stephen Aitken brought on veteran forward Iain Russell in an attempt to reduce the arrears.

With the blustery wind now in their favour, the hosts did push forward and almost opened their account five minutes into the second half when Jack Aitchison brought a stunning one-handed save from Robbie Thomson from the edge of the box.

The home side were running out of ideas, with Rovers happy to lap up constant long-range passes and hit on the counter-attack.

Nisbet and Vaughan once again linked up well and it almost lead to goal number five, but the latter's chip from a Nisbet lay-off went onto the roof of the net from just inside the area.#

The Sons did get on the scoresheet on 70 minutes when substitute Callum Gallagher looped a header home from Iain Russell's cross 18 yards out.

There was some momentary panic for the visitors in the minutes following the goal when former Rovers defender Willie Dyer's free-kick found Ryan Thomson whose acrobatic effort was deflected out, but villain of the piece Bobby Barr sent the resultant corner onto the roof of the net.

Rovers almost scored a fifth with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Liam Buchanan cut in on the right hand side and found the onrushing Vaughan who fired just over the bar.

The fifth goal did arrive though on 85 minutes when the ball broke to Buchanan, and he spun smartly to fire the ball into the bottom corner.

This was a performance of which any Rovers player could have been awarded man of the match, such was the positive state of intent immediately from the kick-off, partnered with some really attractive, passing football.

That sentiment was echoed by a delighted John McGlynn

“It doesn’t get any better than that for us, it can only go downhill from here” he joked.

“I think that us winning the toss and using the conditions certainly worked in our favour, but the early goal set us up nicely.

“However, I think it would be unfair on my players to say that the wind was a big factor, we scored some quality goals without it.

Rovers take on league-leaders Arbroath next Saturday at Stark's Park in what is sure to be a tough game, but on this afternoon's showing, they will feel confident about getting the three points.