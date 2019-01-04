Nat Wedderburn: Raith Rovers’ winning run must start now

Raith Rovers midfielder Nat Wedderburn believes the team can answer questions over their title credentials by embarking on a winning run.

John McGlynn pointed to a weakness in mentality as a possible reason behind the team’s failure to string together any more than two consecutive league wins so far this season.

However, Wedderburn is confident that the team can deliver the run of consistency required to catch Arbroath, but admits it must start at home to Stenhousemuir next week in the opening game of 2019.

“It seems to have been a problem for us this season,” he said.

“We look to go a on a run, we get one win, two wins, build confidence, then we can’t seem to carry it on from there.

“It’s a cycle - we just go one, two and we can’t get the momentum of four, five, six wins that we need.

“I haven’t got the answers, but there’s another game next week where we have to start the year well.

“We have to go on run of seven or eight wins because, to be honest, with the players we’ve got, we’re capable of it.

“We just have to stay positive. I believe in this group, so we’ll just stick together and go again, and keep believing it’s not over yet.”

Wedderburn took no consolation from being voted as the fans man of the match in Saturday’s derby defeat to East Fife.

“It’s all about the team and I’d rather get the three points,” the midfielder said.

Going into the game on the back of their best result of the season in Arbroath, Wedderburn admitted he was puzzled by the team’s dismal first half showing.

“After last week’s performance, I can’t explain it,” he said.

“Before the game everyone is up for it and feeling confident after last week.

“But the two goals we lost weren’t great, and the one before half-time was a killer blow.

“We were a little better in the second half but our goal maybe came a bit too late.

“We went a bit more direct and went for it, which we needed to do.

“If we could’ve got the goal earlier, we maybe could have got the second and third, but it wasn’t to be.”

The derby defeat allowed league leaders Arbroath to extend the gap to 11 points, despite being held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Montrose.

“That makes it worse knowing that they’ve dropped points,” Wedderburn added.

“I’m sure we’ll go through everything this week and try to put right the wrongs. We just have to stick together.”