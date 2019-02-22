New board member appointed at Raith Rovers

A new member has been added to the Raith Rovers Boardroom.

Local businessman Steven MacDonald has accepted an invitation from the Board to join the club as a Director.

A lifelong Rovers supporter, Steven attended as many games as possible as a youngster when he wasn’t playing for his local teams.

He has worked in Electrical Wholesaling since leaving Balwearie High School and started working in the industry under Rovers legend Bobby Reid who was manager at Ross Electrical.

He was voted UK Individual Wholesaler of the year in 2014 and again in 2018, making him the first two-time winner of the award.

Steven said: “I started my own company SM Electrical Supplies Ltd in 1988, growing the business over the last 31 years.

“I look forward to bringing vision, a determination to succeed and a never say die attitude to my local club.”

Steven’s interest in Fife football dates back to 1992 when his time with Thornton Hibs started – first of all as sponsor then Chairman for a number of very successful years.

After several cup wins and league successes he left Thornton in 2005.

He was appointed Chairman of Glenrothes Juniors in 2006 when the Warout Stadium team were the first winners of the newly formed Premier League.

Chairman Bill Clark said he was delighted to welcome Steven to Stark’s Park.

He said: “Steven is a successful local businessman whose experience and expertise will be a valuable addition to the Board.”

Steven’s specific role and responsibilities have still to be finalised over the next few weeks but his business background will be an asset to the club.