The Kirkcaldy side have started the search for their next permanent head coach after John McGlynn vaated the post earlier this month.

Raith Rovers have confirmed that they are inviting applications for the First Team Manager vacancy at Stark’s Park.

A number of familiar names have emerged as potential candidates to replace John McGlynn, who is expected to take over at League 1 side Falkirk.

McGlynn won promotion from the third tier with the Kirkcaldy side in 2020 and established them as contenders to make the play-offs in the Championship this season, before ultimately falling short.

A new appointment is expected to be made relatively soon with an official statement confirming that the deadline for applications is next Friday, May 13.

Amongst the names rumoured to be in the frame include managers with decades of experience in the Scottish game and others who are just beginning their coaching journeys.

Leading the market is the current gaffer of Raith’s Fife neighbours Kelty Hearts, who won League 2 this season, and he is closely followed by two current League 1 bosses.

Also in the discussion are former Celtic, Rangers and Hearts stars as well as coaches with experience south of the border.

Here are the early contenders, according to oddsmakers, that are considered the favourites to become the next permanent manager of Raith Rovers:

