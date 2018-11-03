Nisbet at the double as Raith Rovers beat Brechin

Kevin Nisbet made it 17 goals for the season as Raith beat Brechin City 2-1 at Stark’s Park this afternoon.

The League One Player of the Month for October scored in each half to help Rovers to the three points, though a late goal from Brechin’s Andrew Jackson meant it was a nervy last few minutes for the home side.

Brechin coach Stevie Campbell was in charge after the departure earlier this week of manager Darren Dods and his assistant Lee Bailey and watched his side give as good as they got in a first half which was a largely drab affair.

Brechin’s Euan Smith drove a great effort over the bar on 15 minutes, whilst Nisbet had the ball in the net on 32 minutes but it was ruled offside.

But the on-form striker was not to be denied. On 40 minutes he picked up a stray Brechin pass in midfield and advanced into the visitor’s box, finishing well to give Rovers the lead.

Both sides improved in the second half and on 67 minutes Brechin had a good chance to equalise but Aaron Lynas ballooned the ball high over the bar from inside the box.

The visitors came close to equalising again when sub Melingui latched on to is misplaced pass from Callum Crane and crashed a great shot off the Rovers bar from 25 yards.

Nesbit came close on 72 minutes when he came close to connecting with a Flanagan cross and 10 minutes later it was his turn to hit the woodwork; striking the bar with a shot after some great interplay with sub Jack Smith.

Nathan Flanagan curled a shot just wide on 86 minutes but four minutes later Nisbet added his second, taking a Flanagan pass and cutting inside before hitting a shot in off the underside of the bar.

It seemed that Rovers had the points in the bag, but to their credit Brechin weren’t finished yet.

Andrew Jackson pulled one back on 93 minutes and with the last kick off the game Callum Tapping flashed a shot just wide of the Rovers goal after a long throw into the box from Lynas.

It was close, but Rovers survived to take all three points.

Manager John McGlynn admitted it wasn’t a great performance but felt his side were comfortable throughout.

“We will probably pass it better,” he said, “I think it was a wee reaction to last week. It wasn’t the fluid, free-flowing football that we have been playing.

“We did the other side of the game better than we did last week. We were winning second balls and not allowing our opponents to play.

“These are the things that we asked the players to do better today and they did that.”