Nisbet back among the goals for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers frontman Kevin Nisbet was delighted to have found the back of the net against Montrose having gone on a mini goal drought in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring at Stark’s Park on Saturday afternoon in what turned out to be an easy 4-1 win for John McGlynn’s side.

Speaking to the Fife Free Press after the game, he said: “It was a perfect start for us especially after defeat last weekend.

“We started on the front foot and got the fans on our side and thankfully I put the penalty away.

“I had a few sitters but I’m just glad to be back playing well again.”

He continued: “I thought as a team we played brilliantly.”

Asked if he was bothered about Arbroath’s Bobby Linn tying his league goal tally, Nisbet stressed he’s just focusing on himself.

“I’m just conscious about myself to be fair and just trying to score as many goals as I can. As a striker you need to go for the accolades.

“I’m just taking it game by game.”

Nisbet won and duly converted the penalty just two minutes in and had no doubts about it being a penalty.

“The ball went over the top and I think Sean Dillon got a touch that took it away from the ‘keeper and he just took me out.

“I think I’ve scored my last five, so I just stepped up and was able to put it away.”

It was a windy afternoon on Saturday, but he wasn’t convinced that the conditions had all that big of an impact on the game.

“I think the first half, when we were attacking, the wind was blowing towards the Montrose goal but in the second half it held-up, it wasn’t really too bad.”

Nisbet had plenty chances throughout the game to score more but was just happy to be back on the scoresheet after three games across all competitions without a goal.

“It probably will annoy me a bit tonight [that I didn’t score more] but I’m happy we’ve got the Dumbarton game on Tuesday so I can try put a few more away but I’m just glad to be back scoring.

He concluded: “I think it’s three games a week now, so we’ll be in tomorrow [Sunday], rest up and focus on the Dumbarton game.”