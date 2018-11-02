Player of the Month award for Raith Rovers’ hit man Kevin Nisbet

Raith Rovers striker Kevin Nisbet has been named Labrokes League One Player of the Month for October.

The 21-year-old hit four goals in three games over the month taking his total for the season to an impressive 15 as the Stark’s park side keep up pressure on league leaders Arbroath in the hunt for promotion to the Championship.

Kevin Nisbet receives his award from Kevin Robertson of sponsors Ladbrokes

“The award means a lot, especially coming so early in the season,” he said.

“I’ve hit a decent run of form since, I think that’s 15 goals in 17 games, so the award merits that and hopefully it’ll continue on Saturday.”

Nisbet said he didn’t expect to have scored so many in his first season in Kirkcaldy after making the switch from Partick Thistle, having had spells on loan at East Stirling and Ayr United.

He said: “I didn’t expect it to go this well. I knew at the start of the season if I got a few games under my belt I’d score goals. “My first goal came against Hearts which was really early in my Raith Rovers career and that just set me up for the season.”

Nisbet said his confidence is sky high and also paid tribute to the contribution made by his team mates.

When Lewis vaughan was paying we linked up very well,” he said, “and I think that Natahan Flanagan has assisted most of my goals this season.

“I think it’s juts down to confidence and game time. I feel like I can go and score in every game now.

“I just take it a game and a goal at a time. I knew if I got one I’d get more and that’s what’s happened.

“I’m still not the finished article yet, I still need to go on and perform for the rest of the season.”

Looking ahead, Nisbet says his focus is on helping the team close the gap at the top of the league starting this weekend with the home match against Brechin City, which comes after last Saturday’s disappointing away defeat to Forfar.

“We were 2-1 up at half-time and we were cruising in the game, a couple of lapses and they’re back on top,” he said.

“But we’ve got a great bunch of guys in there and we’ll definitely bounce back on Saturday.

“We just need to get back to winning games. If we keep the back door shut, with the players we’ve got, we’ll score.

“We’ve got the league to try and win and to catch Arbroath. With being seven points behind we can’t afford any more slip ups.

“We need to be at the top of our game, in every game, so if Arbroath do slip up we’ll be there.”