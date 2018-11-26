Queen's Park 0 Raith Rovers 3: John McGlynn and Mark Roberts audio reaction

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn said he was 'proud' of the performance at Hampden.

Meanwhile, Queen's Park boss Mark Roberts admitted Raith's quality up front was the difference.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn fires up his team from the touchline at Hampden. Pic: Ian Cairns

Listen to the post-match audio with the manager's above.