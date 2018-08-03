Raith can win title at second attempt, says club captain

Kyle Benedictus went through the pain barrier in more ways than one last season as he suffered a broken leg and then Raith Rovers agonisingly came up short in their bid to get to the Championship.

However, that has only made the Stark’s Park skipper more determined to lead Rovers to promotion as Ladbrokes League One kicks off today.

Ironically, Benedictus was injured last September against Ayr United who ended up pipping the Fifers to the title by one point.

He knows Dumbarton, Arbroath and Airdrie will be big rivals but believes Barry Smith’s side can get the job done this year.

The Raith captain said: “It was such a difficult end to the season because we felt we were going to win it.

“One week we were top and the next week Ayr were top and it went right down to the wire.

“In any other season our points total would have been good enough to win the league so that was so disappointing.

“Being that close and going to the last game, it was hard for us to then rise again in the play-offs.

“We still through we were going to do it in the play-offs but we came up short against Alloa and they deserved to go up.

“It doesn’t happen that often when it goes to the last day like that so we all had to get over it during the summer.

“But it’s a new season and we will go again.

“I think we have a really good squad and we’re capable of doing it this time.

“The fans have been unbelievable. We’re getting over 2000 backing us at home and they can be the difference for us.

“Hopefully this year we can do it for them.

“We know it will be tough, Dumbarton and Arbroath will feel they can win it but we feel we can get promotion.

“Last season was tough as I broke my leg and I maybe played in games when I wasn’t 100 per cent fit but I’m in good shape now for the new league campaign.”